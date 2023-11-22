Tonight, it will be clear, cold and frosty. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s. Make sure you bring in or cover any plants you want to keep.

Thanksgiving Day will be beautiful and chilly with sunshine through the afternoon. Then it will become mostly cloudy by the evening ahead of our next weather system with a few showers moving up from the south. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Black Friday will start out cloudy and chilly with a few showers as a Gulf Low tracks east along the coast. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s in the morning, so take your coat if you are doing any early morning shopping. By the afternoon it will become partly cloudy as the Gulf Low moves east. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. all weekend. We will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s on Saturday. A cold front will move toward Alabama on Sunday, and this will make it mostly cloudy with a few showers moving in during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

IRON BOWL FORECAST: There will be great weather for the Iron Bowl at 2:30 PM in Auburn. Kickoff temperatures will be in the 60s with sunshine, but temps. will fall to the 50s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky by the end of the game.