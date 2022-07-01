We are still in the same unsettled weather pattern whereby we have nice mornings, followed by afternoons featuring a few pop up storms.



Temperatures tomorrow morning start in the 70s, and warm to around 90 by afternoon.



After a quiet morning, although slightly humid, we will be in for afternoon rain and storms. Some of these storms can produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. No severe weather is expected at this time.





Fireworks displays through the weekend shouldn’t be too impacted by the rain/storms. Most of the rain should fizzle out by sunset. Some big events this weekend…Sunday, we have Fire on the Water at Oak Mountain State Park. Event begins at 5pm with Food trucks and other family friendly activities….Monday, we have American Village Independence day celebration. Gates open at 11am and admission is $5 for anyone 5 and older. Free for military.





Through the week, the rain chances will be spotty, and the heat starts ticking back up. With temperatures in the lower 90s and humidity levels increasing, the heat index values will be back in the low 100s.