Central Alabama Weather

SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

Saturday

69° / 58°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 50% 69° 58°

Sunday

78° / 57°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 78° 57°

Monday

79° / 64°
Thundershowers possible in the afternoon
Thundershowers possible in the afternoon 60% 79° 64°

Tuesday

70° / 56°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 70° 56°

Wednesday

70° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 49°

Thursday

72° / 50°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 72° 50°

Friday

68° / 52°
Showers
Showers 50% 68° 52°

60°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

10 AM
Showers
40%
61°

62°

11 AM
Showers
40%
62°

63°

12 PM
Showers
50%
63°

63°

1 PM
Showers
50%
63°

63°

2 PM
Showers
40%
63°

63°

3 PM
Showers
40%
63°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

61°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

57°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°
Overcast

Clanton

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Cullman

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Anniston

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Tuscaloosa

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

More Weather Wednesday

