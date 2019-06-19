Central Alabama Weather

Birmingham, AL Forecast
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Clanton60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Cullman58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 7 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Anniston57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Tuscaloosa58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous