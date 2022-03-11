It is a partly cloudy and chilly morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s.

Rain returns this afternoon and evening as a strong cold front moves across the state. We will have showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west starting in the afternoon. It will be a warmer day with high temperatures in the lower 70s. The rain and storms will become more widespread this evening. A few storms could become strong to possibly severe with gusty winds and downpours across the SE part of Alabama.





The rain will change over to snow tonight into early Saturday morning, and it will turn much colder. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. You will need to protect your plants.





Weekend Outlook…Cold and Snowy: We will start early Saturday with the rain likely changing over to some snow around 3 AM. Accumulation of a dusting to ½” is possible south of I-20. Around 1″ to 1½” is expected from along and just north of I-20. This includes the Birmingham Metro area. Fayette to Jasper to Gadsden 1-2″ is possible. From Hamilton to Cullman to the rest of North Alabama 2-4″+ is possible.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Midnight tonight until 9 AM Saturday for areas along and north of I-20. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Marion and Winston counties from Midnight until 9 AM Saturday.

After the morning snow, we will become sunny, windy, and COLD as an area of high pressure builds over the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The winds will be around 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, so the wind chill will be in the 20s for much of the day! BRRR! A Wind Advisory is in effect from Midnight until 6 PM Saturday.





Saturday night will be clear and very cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 20s with a hard freeze likely. With the growing season just starting, you will need to bring in or cover your plants. A Freeze Warning is in effect.





Don’t forget to turn your clocks AHEAD one hour before you go to bed Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time. Yes, you LOSE an hour of sleep. Fortunately, the weather will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will be moving east of Alabama on Monday. We will become partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 60s. An upper-level low and surface low will move across Alabama Monday night and Tuesday. This will spread scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across the state. It stays warm with highs in the 60s. The rain ends by Wednesday afternoon, and then we dry out with highs in the 60s. More dry weather is expected on Thursday with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day and highs in the 70s. The wet weather returns on Friday as a cold front moves across the Southeast U.S. Temperatures will stay in the 70s.