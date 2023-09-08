Friday evening will have very comfortable weather for the high school football games. Kickoff temperatures will be in the upper 70s, and the temperatures will fall into the lower 70s by the end of the game with a mostly clear sky.

The only local college team in town this weekend is Alabama. The weather will be great for the 6 PM kickoff against Texas. It will be mostly sunny and less humid with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Samford is at Western Carolina for a 1:30 PM kickoff and rain is expected throughout the game with temperatures starting out in the lower 80s.

UAB is at Georgia Southern for a 5 PM kickoff with temperatures in the lower 80s and a low chance for rain during the game.

JSU is at Coastal Carolina for a 6 PM kickoff and it will be raining with temperatures in the 70s.

Lastly, Auburn is out west at California for a 9:30 PM CDT kickoff with a clear sky and cool temperatures in the 60s throughout the game.