Heavy Rain Right Now, Continues Tonight/Tomorrow. Rain Chances Everyday Next Week | Central AL Forecast

Coming off yet another stormy afternoon in Central AL — heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds has been the name of the game for us the past 3 days. Plan on needing your rain gear if you’re heading out tonight…showers possible through the overnight hours. Very muggy conditions continue with SW winds at 3 to 5 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.





With very deep tropical moisture lingering over the region tomorrow, rain chances for the entire region look very good for tomorrow. Expect another steamy, cloudy, and stormy afternoon with rain chances areawide at 80%. Actual high temperatures will reach the lower to middle 80s, but with the humidity factored in it will feel like the lower to middle 90s neat places like Moundville, Tuscaloosa, and Birmingham. Very muggy conditions expected.









Unfortunately, the current wet weather pattern we’re stuck in won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. For the next 5 days, each day will feature rain chances no lower than 40%. That means that at the very least, we can expect pop up showers & storms to continue. Afternoon lows & highs will stay cooler than average thanks to those elevated rain chances, but very muggy conditions will prevail as well. Dog days of summer are here to stay next week!





In the tropics, we have a very active East-North Pacific basin with Hurricane Felicia tracking West as a very strong category 4 hurricane. Even though the storm is not impacting any major landmass, the storm’s strength is still very impressive with maximum sustained winds up to 145 mph near the storm’s center. Felicia has likely reached its peak strength, and is expected to continue its track West this upcoming week. By Tuesday, Felicia will weaken to a tropical storm then subsequently a tropical depression by Thursday, passing South of Hawaii.





It’s the opposite story for us in the Atlantic — still quiet out there. No tropical disturbances are expected to develop in the next 5 days.

