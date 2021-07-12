Wet, Muggy Weather Continues This Week | Central AL Forecast

We were locked in a consistently wet weather pattern all weekend long, and that pattern continued this afternoon with scattered thunderstorms. Pretty much all of us have seen at least SOME rain since Saturday…rainfall totals over the past two days range between 2 & 3″ across parts of Walker, Cullman, and Coosa Counties.

For tonight, expect to see a few more occasional showers & mostly cloudy skies as South winds prevail at 5 to 10 mph. Not expecting any heavy rain…that won’t be back in the picture until tomorrow afternoon. Overnight lows a little cooler in the mid to upper 60s.





For tomorrow, the rain coverage will once again be scattered, with our rain chances areawide at a firm 60%. We’ll start the day fairly dry with only spotty showers before noon, then we’ll quickly see scattered storms develop during the afternoon. Fortunately, it looks like the humidity will ease off ever-so-slightly with dew points dropping a bit. We’ll still be muggy, but not as muggy as we otherwise could be in July. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.









For the rest of the week ahead, we’re expecting slightly less rain coverage during the afternoon on Wednesday & Thursday. Warm, muggy conditions will persist. Heading into the weekend, we’ll see those rain chances gradually go back up with still a good stream of tropical moisture coming in from the Gulf. As far as our temperatures go, we’ll be trending a few degrees below average for mid-July with highs expected in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.





In the tropics, no significant tropical activity is expected for the next five days.

