Scattered showers and storms continue for the next 3 to 4 days | Central AL Forecast

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay across Alabama on Saturday. We will stay partly cloudy, warm and a little humid. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

The ridge will weaken just enough on Sunday as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves toward Alabama along with a cold front. This will allow for a scattered showers and thunderstorms to move into central Alabama during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. The rain could have an impact on the YellaWood 500 race at Talladega. There will be more scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday as the cold front moves closer to central Alabama.





Talladega Race Weekend: Saturday will be a great day for the Truck race and Infinity race. It will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Unfortunately, it looks like we could see rain move in on Sunday. We could start the race dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into Talladega during the race – especially toward the end. This could cause some delays. Hopefully, the rain stays away until the end, but this is something to watch the next few days. Sunday high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.





Next Week Outlook: The cold front will stall over us on Monday and an upper-level low will move over the Deep South from the north. This will bring us scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms all day. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s. The front will weaken over the area, but the upper-level low will stay over us Tuesday through Thursday. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 70s. We finally start to dry out on Friday with a high temperature back around 80°.

