There is a lot to unpack with this forecast. We are definitely in for a variety of weather the next few days. From scattered afternoon showers Wednesday to a little break from the rain Thursday, to rounds of weather starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. It does look like some relief moves our way by Tuesday of next week though. Stay tuned for that.

TONIGHT: A small boundary is bringing a few showers through Central Alabama. These will fizzle out as they move south. Lows over night will be around 70°.

WEDNESDAY: We will have a dry start with scattered afternoon showers and storms. The window of the rain will be squeezed between noon-7pm mainly.

THURSDAY: We will have a brief moment of drier air nosing its way in Thursday. It will not last long though. We can’t rule out an isolated shower Thursday but most should stay dry. Temps will warm up though. It will likely trend as one of our hotter days this weeks with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: We will be Weather Aware, not because of severe weather, but because this will be an impactful weather day, meaning, you may have to make alternate plans for outdoor activities Friday.