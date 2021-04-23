WEATHER AWARE: Strong Storms Likely Tomorrow. Damaging Winds, Large Hail Possible

Tomorrow is a CBS 42 Weather Aware Day…strong thunderstorms are likely tomorrow morning, followed by another round of potential storms in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Central AL in an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe weather…for us, that means strong damaging winds & large hail will be the primary threats tomorrow, with small but non-zero risk of spin-up tornadoes.

Our latest Futurecast has these storms beginning to develop after midnight tonight, and continuing into early tomorrow morning. The main wave of storms that comes into West Alabama will be at around 3 a.m., and continue to push East & into Georgia by 7 a.m. Within this line of storms, the greatest risk for heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds will be highest farther South, near places like Clanton, Rockford, and Alexander City.

Heading into the afternoon, another wave of storms is possible, but the likelihood of them turning severe is NOT very high, but non-zero. Be ready to move indoors quickly in the event of a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or a Tornado Warning.

Make sure you have downloaded the free CBS 42 App and turn on weather alerts before going to bed tonight! You’ll get the latest Watches & Warnings issued in your area as they become available. Also, remember to know where your storm “Safe Spot” is just in case, i.e. a closet or bathroom away from doors & windows.

Gorgeous weather for the Cup race at Talladega on Sunday! Highs in the mid 70s, lots of sunshine & no chance of rain. Warming trend expected heading into next week–highs in the low to mid 80s Monday through Wednesday. More thunderstorms expected Thursday & Friday.

