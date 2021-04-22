Weather Aware: Strong Storms Likely on Saturday. Damaging Winds, Brief Tornadoes Possible Before Sunrise

Tonight will become partly cloudy and it will not be as cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.





Friday will be a dry day, but clouds will stay thick overhead as a cold front moves toward Alabama. Can’t totally rule out some late-evening showers, but most of us will stay dry tomorrow. Afternoon high temperatures will be a touch warmer in the lower 70s. Prevailing SE winds at 5 to 10 mph areawide.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms return Friday night into Saturday morning as the cold front moves into the Deep South. Some could be strong to possibly severe toward daybreak. Lows will be in the 50s. SPC has placed areas along and north of I-20 in a Level 1 Marginal Risk. Areas south of I-20 are in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather.

We could pick up 1-3″+ of rain on Saturday, so some minor flooding is possible too. Stay tuned for updates the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. The rain will gradually come to an end on Saturday night as the cold front moves through. Lows will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: We’ve issued a Weather AWARE for Saturday. The cold front will bring us numerous showers and some thunderstorms on Saturday. It looks like there could be two round of strong to severe thunderstorms. The first round will be early in the morning as a warm front moves up from the Gulf of Mexico. These storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, a few tornadoes and heavy rain. They will start after midnight and continue into the mid-morning.





Then round two will occur when the cold front moves through on Saturday afternoon. However, if the morning rain/storms linger into the afternoon the severe threat will be reduced. The afternoon storms could produce damaging winds and large hail with heavy rain.

Sunday will become sunny, breezy and less humid as the front moves east of Alabama. High temperatures do not cool down as we stay in the lower to mid 70s. This will be some great weather for the race at Talladega.

A warm-up is coming next week with an upper-level ridge building over the region. This will result in dry conditions and more seasonable temperatures for the end of April with highs back in the 80s.

