TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms to around 11 pm, then muggy and warm. Lows in the low 70s. Some patchy fog is possible overnight.

WEATHER AWARE SUNDAY

Severe storms are possible for parts of Central Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. The primary threats will be damaging winds, large hail, and some flash flooding.

SUNDAY MORNING: A passing shower or storm possible to start the day, but we anticipate any morning rain and storm activity to behave itself. For most, a dry start to the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s.

SUNDAY MID-DAY: Scattered storms may start to develop around noon, but these would be fairly isolated. Still, enough cold air aloft and wind shear will be in place by this time to support a threat of storms becoming strong to severe by this time. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s around or just after mid-day. To our west, a more organized cluster of storms will form along an eastward moving surface front in Mississippi.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The more organized cluster of storms moves into Alabama Sunday afternoon with that surface based front. Wind shear and instability will be more than sufficient for a threat for damaging winds and hail as the overall environment will be favorable for strong updrafts, microbursts (when thunderstorms collapse on themselves leading to high winds), but there isn’t very much low-level shear so storms capable of tornadoes are not expected. While we do expect storms to have sufficient movement to prevent widespread flooding issues, back-building and training thunderstorms could produce some isolated flash flooding. These storms will be very efficient rain producers, capable of over 2″ per hour in the heaviest storms.

SUNDAY EVENING: Storms continue their slow eastward progression into the evening, with the potential for scattered showers and perhaps a storm to linger into the early morning hours of Monday. The severe weather threat will end at around 11 pm though as the atmosphere stabilizes.

The Rest of the Forecast

MONDAY – TUESDAY: After lingering showers and storms end by mid-morning at the latest on Monday, I expect mostly dry conditions to kick off the week. We’ll stay in the 80s due to lingering cloud cover on Monday, but climb right back into the 90s on Tuesday. The air will be somewhat drier Monday and Tuesday afternoons, meaning the heat index won’t be quite as high, generally in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY: The temperature and humidity continue to climb. With that increasing humidity, isolated storms return to a more prominent role in the forecast, as does the sweltering heat index. Values climb above 105° by Thursday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Hot and humid conditions continue, with a heat index around or above 105° likely both days, and scattered showers and storms possible both days, although total washouts are not anticipated.

Storm Team 7 Day