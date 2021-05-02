Weather Aware: Tornado Watch until 10 PM for parts of west-central Alabama.

⚠️TORNADO WATCH until 10 PM for parts of west-central Alabama. We have been tracking a few storms that possibly produced tornadoes this afternoon. A few additional storms could develop this evening that could produce tornadoes. Please stay Weather Aware this evening and keep it tuned to CBS 42 for updates.

STORMS THIS EVENING: There is currently a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather this afternoon to our West, across a large chunk of Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. As these storms push into Central AL during the evening, there is a small chance that some of these storms could turn severe in the Western parts of our area. Our main concern with these storms would be brief strong wind gusts up to 60 mph within the strongest storms. The tornado threat for tonight is LOW, but non-zero.

TIMING: Expect these storms to continue traversing through our area from now through the overnight hours. These storms will be fairly isolated & short-lived as they pass by, and will progressively start weakening after sunset. This will NOT be an event where we need to stay up all night long, but just something we’ll need to be cautious about before we go to bed tonight.

STORMS CONTINUE TOMORROW: With the overall winds not changing much tomorrow, South winds will provide a steady stream of moisture into our area. This means more spotty thunderstorms expected throughout our area for Monday. There is a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) of these storms turning severe, with once again the primary hazards being strong winds (up to 60 mph) and quarter-sized hail within the strongest storms.

RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE: Unfortunately for us, another storm system is expecting to bring more rain & thunderstorms our way for Tuesday. These will be more organized than the storms we see tonight & tomorrow, with a slightly greater chance of damaging winds, hail, and a brief tornado. Above all else, have a storm plan ready just in case we start seeing Severe Thunderstorm Warnings or Tornado Warnings over the next 2-3 days.

DRYING OUT WEDNESDAY: The cold front coming in behind Tuesday’s storms will push into our area late Wednesday morning. Behind it, cooler temperatures will usher in, as well as more sunshine for Wednesday afternoon. Lows Thursday morning will be noticeably cooler in the lower to middle 50s, followed by a cool and dry Thursday afternoon with highs in the 70s.

