WEATHER AWARE: Heavy Rain Expected Today. Severe Storms Likely on Thursday

Rainy and breezy weather returns to Alabama today, so keep the umbrella handy. A cold front will move toward us, but not move through. This will set off scattered showers and some thunderstorms. These storms are not expected to be severe, but they will produce some heavy rain at times. We could pick up 1-2″+ of rain by tonight. Watch out for some minor flooding issues. Keep an eye on streams, creeks and rivers. They have been high from last weeks rains. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Tonight will be cloudy with some lingering light rain showers. It will be cool with lows in the 50s.

Look for some lingering light rain showers on Wednesday, but the overall coverage will be much less than Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be warmer, breezy and muggy with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

We are calling Thursday a CBS 42 Weather Aware Day. This just means we have a conditional threat for severe weather, but it’s not necessarily a given that all of us will see it. That being said, there’s still a risk for tornadoes, some strong, to develop, 60+ mph wind gusts, as well as 1-2″+ sized hail. Stay tuned as more forecast details become available!

Weather Aware Severe Weather Thursday: A warm front will move up from the south on Thursday morning. This will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. These storms are not expected to be severe. We will have a warmer and more humid afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s, and this will make the air unstable as a cold front moves into the state, and an upper-level wave will be northwest of Alabama. These features will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms.







Right now, it looks like we will have some severe weather developing during the afternoon and evening hours. Individual storms ahead of the cold front will likely be severe and have the best chance to produce tornadoes. Some could be strong. Otherwise, expect damaging winds, large hail and additional tornadoes as the cold front moves through by Thursday night. There is still some uncertainty as to how widespread this event will become. The models are not in agreement with the position of the upper-level wave, and this will play a role on how much severe weather we will get across Alabama. Please stay tuned and check back for updates the next few days.

The front will move through by Friday morning and then we will become partly cloudy. The front will stall south of us, so we will not cool down, but rather stay warm in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The old front will retreat back north on Saturday and Sunday. This will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Some heavy rain is possible on Saturday. We will stay warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

