Wednesday Weather Aware

We’ve got a fantastic few days of weather ahead, but the CBS 42 Storm Team is already looking ahead to our next round of storms Wednesday. We’ll see temperatures steadily increase through the first half of next week ahead of a cold front that moves through Wednesday. We reach the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

With all that warmth, you’d think this would be a “slam-dunk” severe weather forecast for Central Alabama, but while we get quite warm, there won’t be a ton of moisture near the surface. To get substantial severe weather in Central Alabama, we usually look for dewpoints at least above 60°, and as numbers climb above 65°, we would start to grow more confident in a severe weather threat.

Models continue to suggest we will really struggle to get those dewpoints past the low 60s. That means we’ll have enough moisture to potentially support strong to severe storms, but not necessarily high enough numbers that we’d expect a significant severe weather outbreak. Just like last week, this will be one of the ingredients that is more limited, and thus limits our severe weather potential some. That isn’t the case for shear and low-level winds. We’ll yet again have a strong low-level jetstream move over our heads as storms roll through. This will help amplify not just our strong wind threat, but also enhance wind shear and increase the threat of tornadoes.

All of this comes together to support at least some risk for strong to severe storms ahead of this cold front.

Models continue to differ on timing, and it’s unclear if this will be one large line or if storms could form ahead of a main line of storms, but for now we think this threat could start as early as mid-afternoon Wednesday, and could last a few hours past midnight Wednesday night east of I-65.

Storms will be capable of damaging straight-line winds, heavy rain could lead to flash flooding, and there will be enough shear in the atmosphere to support a tornado threat as well.

The Rest Of The Forecast

We thankfully have a few nice days before things turn stormy Wednesday. Our weather Sunday-Tuesday looks fantastic. Sunday will be a bit cool but temperatures are trending up through the first half of the week, reaching the 80s by Tuesday.

After the storms Wednesday, a lingering early morning shower east of I-65 is the only rain we have in the forecast until some moisture associated with a front along the Gulf Coast could sneak a shower in here by Saturday.

Temperatures do dip a bit Thursday-Saturday, but only to get close to what would be considered “average” for this time of year (upper 60s and low 70s).

Beach Forecast

The weather through Tuesday looks pretty good along the Alabama Gulf Coast and the Florida Panhandle. The rip current risk remains limited Sunday, but trends up to a Moderate Risk Monday and Tuesday. Storms return Wednesday into Thursday.