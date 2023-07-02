SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES UNTIL 8 PM:

MARION

WINSTON

CULLMAN

BLOUNT

ETOWAH

CHEROKEE

LAMAR

FAYETTE

WALKER

JEFFERSON

ST. CLAIR

CALHOUN

CLEBURNE

PICKENS

TUSCALOOSA

SHELBY

TALLADEGA

CLAY

RANDOLPH

COOSA

TALLAPOOSA

CHAMBERS

ELMORE

LAUDERDALE

COLBERT

FRANKLIN

LIMESTONE

LAWRENCE

MADISON

MORGAN

JACKSON

MARSHALL

DEKALB

TONIGHT: Isolated storms may continue overnight, but the intensity and coverage of storms will diminish after 8 pm. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Chance of rain around 40%.

WEATHER AWARE

We are Weather Aware both Monday and Tuesday for the potential for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rain that could lead to flooding.

MONDAY: Starting out mostly dry in the morning, with rain coverage increasing through the day. Scattered storms in the afternoon and evening will be capable of becoming severe. Primary threat time will be between noon and 8 pm. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index between 100° and 105°.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Much like Monday, we start out the 4th mostly dry, with scattered showers and storms becoming fairly numerous starting around lunchtime and continuing into the early evening. Storms between noon and 8 pm could be severe. Highs in the low 90s, with a heat index around 100°.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

WEDNESDAY – SUNDAY: This pattern isn’t going to budge much over the next 7 days. Expect daily showers and storms, as well as average early July heat and humidity. On any given day, a storm could produce damaging winds, hail, and localized flooding.

