TONIGHT: A storm is possible in Northeast Alabama through about 9 pm, otherwise warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

WEATHER AWARE

FRIDAY’S SEVERE THREAT: We start out the day hot and humid. Highs reach the mid 90s in the afternoon with a heat index between 105°-110° across much of Central Alabama. Storms will develop across North Alabama in the morning and afternoon and dive south across the state in the afternoon and evening. Some storms will be capable of damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail in Central Alabama between 1pm and midnight. Additional showers and storms are likely after midnight into Saturday morning, but will not pose a severe weather threat. Additional overnight storms into Saturday morning could produce localized flooding.

The Rest Of The Forecast

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain is likely to kick of Saturday, but the rain will sag south towards US-80 and I-85 by the afternoon as drier air moves into Central Alabama. Highs Saturday will be much lower, with most spots staying shy of 90°. Sunday will be dry and a touch warmer, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Drier weather is in the forecast next week, with little to no rain expected through Friday. Highs will reach the mid-90s again by mid week, and the heat index will be back in the triple digits by the end of the week.

Storm Team 7 Day Forecast