WEATHER AWARE

THURSDAY: A strong cold front moves into Alabama from the northwest, with a line of showers and storms already in progress ahead of the line in Mississippi and Tennessee. Those storms move into Northwest Alabama Thursday morning, moving southeast across the state of Alabama through the morning and afternoon Thursday.

Storms will gradually intensify as they move through Alabama as the air becomes more unstable as the heat of the day builds in.

Ample wind shear and a strong low level jetstream will provide enough lift and energy to this line of storms that despite meager instability, storms could produce some damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and perhaps a few tornadoes.

The main timeframe for storms in Central Alabama looks to be between 8 AM and 5 PM. Make sure you stay weather aware through the day Thursday and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

The Rest Of The Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Temperatures drop into the 30s before sunrise Tuesday morning, with some spots closer to Highway 278 making it to the freezing point briefly. Fog will develop overnight, and could be dense in some spots by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Temperatures trend up through mid-week. After a chilly Tuesday morning, temperatures climb back into the 60s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll stay in the 40s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with another mild day with highs in the 60s Wednesday. Clouds begin to build in Wednesday night, and an isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out after midnight Wednesday night, but most of the rain holds off until Thursday with the aforementioned line of storms prompting a Weather Aware.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Chilly and dry air build in behind the front. Highs stay in the 40s Friday and Saturday, and we’ll dip below freezing Saturday and Sunday mornings. The cold doesn’t last too long, though, as highs rebound into the mid 50s by Sunday.

Storm Team 7 Day