Chilly and sunny weather today, with highs in the upper 40s and a few low 50s. Temperatures will trend up Thursday with highs back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Another strong area of low pressure and cold front is expected to move across Alabama on Friday. This is what we like to call a “low floor – high ceiling” event. There’s certainly potential we get out of this round of storms with little more than some gusty winds and soaking rain. However, there’s certainly a window of opportunity for the ingredients to come together Friday morning to mid afternoon for supercell storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Because of this potential, we are WEATHER AWARE on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s. The rain will end on Friday night with lingering clouds and lows in the 20s.

Weekend Outlook: Much cooler air is forecast to move into Alabama this weekend. Saturday will become mostly sunny, colder, and breezy. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Sunday will stay chilly with some sunshine and highs in the 40s.

Next Week’s Outlook: A cold front will move across Alabama on Monday. There is still A LOT of uncertainty about what type of precipitation we will receive with this system. Right now, we are calling for a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow. At this time, it is too early to make a call on any accumulation, if any. High temperatures will be in the 40s. Monday night will become MUCH COLDER with lows in the teens.

An Arctic Blast arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. This will be the coldest air of the season.