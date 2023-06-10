SATURDAY NIGHT: A weakening line of showers and storms moves into Alabama from the west this evening. These storms aren’t likely to be strong or severe, but will be lightning and thunder producers. Some could produce locally heavy rainfall.

WEATHER AWARE SUNDAY

POTENTIAL EXISTS FOR UP TO 3 ROUNDS OF STORMS SUNDAY

SUNDAY MORNING: Models have struggled with how the atmosphere will react following a decaying line of storms that moves into West Alabama Saturday night, and how storms evolve Sunday morning. Expect at least a few scattered showers and storms in the morning, with at least some chance for a cluster of heavy storms through the mid-morning hours. These storms would likely be below severe limits, but could be heavy rain producers.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Afternoon development will be highly dependent on how the morning evolves. If storms are less organized and more scattered Sunday, it’s likely we’ll have enough unstable air and lift to support scattered to numerous storms in the afternoon and early evening, some of which could produce large hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding. If we see more morning activity, the atmosphere may be too worked over to support more robust afternoon storms.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Models are in good agreement that one last line of showers and storms moves through Alabama from Northwest to Southeast overnight Sunday night. These storms will be capable of damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall that could lead to some flooding, particularly in spots that are prone to flooding and spots that have already received heavy rain from previous rounds of storms.

MONDAY: We get one mostly dry day this week. Once lingering showers and storms are gone in the morning, we’ll be dry, partly cloudy, and fairly pleasant with a northwest breeze and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Flood Threat Tuesday Through Thursday

TUESDAY: Showers and storms move in early Tuesday morning, perhaps before sunrise for some. Off and on showers and storms possible through mid-morning, then more numerous and robust thunderstorms move in Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. These storms will be efficient rain producers. Where we see training thunderstorms form, flash flooding will be possible.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms will likely be ongoing across parts of Central Alabama from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. These storms will continue through the day Wednesday, and like Tuesday, will be robust storms and efficient rain producers. Additional flooding is possible through the day where training storms develop. This rain continues into Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: It appears as of now more likely that the quasi-stationary front that will have us in this rainy pattern will sag a bit south towards the southern end of the state starting Thursday afternoon, but we’ll keep mention of at least a few showers and storms in the forecast that could lead to isolated flooding over already water-logged parts of Central Alabama. Better rain chances will exist south of I-20.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Predictability is a bit low to round out the week, but for now we’ll keep rain chances in a more normal range to round out the week, with high temperatures also closer to normal after taking a bit of a dip due to the rainy mid-week pattern.

Storm Team 7 Day