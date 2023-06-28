Weather Aware

THURSDAY: Dangerous heat builds beginning Thursday. Highs reach the upper 90s and low 100s by mid-afternoon. Humidity increases from southwest to northeast through the day, with the heat index climbing between 105-110° in East Alabama, and above 110° from I-65 and points west. Overnight, lows only drop into the upper 70s, with some spots staying in the low 80s until right before sunrise. Air quality will likely be an issue again, with higher levels of ozone pollution, particularly in Jefferson and Shelby counties.

FRIDAY: Friday may end up being the hottest day of the week. Most spots in Central Alabama reach the low triple digits. Humidity continues to climb, forcing the heat index around 115° by mid-afternoon. Some spots southwest of Birmingham could see the heat index as high as 120°. There’s a slim chance for an isolated downpour, which would be welcome relief from the heat for the very few who would receive the rain. Best chances for an isolated storm would be after 3 pm. Overnight lows again stay in the upper 70s. Those without adequate air conditioning are at an increased risk Friday and Friday night of heat related illness. Air quality issues are again expected, especially in Jefferson and Shelby counties.

SATURDAY: Dangerously high heat continues into Saturday, with highs again in the upper 90s and low 100s, and a heat index climbing above 110° for most spots in Central Alabama. A slightly better chance for a few isolated downpours to pop up after 3 pm, which would bring some relief from the heat. Most again miss out on rain and storms and remain dangerously hot through the early evening. Another warm evening is in store, with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Once again, air quality issues are expected, especially in Jefferson and Shelby counties.

Typical July Weather Next Week

SUNDAY – WEDNESDAY: Temperatures slowly trend down and rain chances increase as we head into next week. Each day, expect a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will be uneven.

