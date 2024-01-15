MONDAY: Light wintry mix slowly moves from northwest to southeast through the afternoon and evening. Wintry mix begins in Northwest Alabama in the morning, and arrives to I-20 by as early as 6 pm. Some accumulations of ice, sleet, and snow possible along and north of a line from Millport to Jasper to Gadsden through midnight.

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming incredibly cold, with wind chills between -5° and 10°. Light wintry mix could lead to some isolated slick spots on bridges. Air temperatures between 10-20°, which could lead to burst pipes and water main breaks.

TUESDAY: Incredibly cold and cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills top out in the teens. Any slick spots on the road are likely to remain slick through the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming dangerously cold again. Lows Wednesday morning between 5° and 15° Wind chills between 0° and 10°. Pipes could burst and water mains could break.

WEDNESDAY: Starting out dangerously cold, but sunshine returns through the day. Any lingering slick spot on a bridge will be melted and evaporated away. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the teens and 20s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Dry through most of Thursday but some light rain returns Thursday late afternoon into Friday morning. Some wintry mix appears possible north of I-20. As of now, we are not forecasting accumulations or impacts in Central Alabama. Highs reach the 40s Thursday and drop back into the upper 30s Friday.

WEEKEND: Dry and incredibly cold again. Temperatures in the tens and teens Saturday morning, with highs in the 20s and 30s Saturday afternoon. Some spots may stay below freezing between Friday night and Sunday mid-morning. Saturday night into Sunday morning, temperatures dip into the teens again, and climb (mercifully) above freezing by mid-day Sunday.

