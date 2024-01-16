WEATHER AWARE

Travel Issues Through Tuesday Afternoon; Extreme Cold Through Wednesday Morning

TUESDAY MORNING: Dangerous travel conditions across most of North and Central Alabama as a mixture of freezing rain and sleet has left slick spots on the roads and bridges this morning. If you don’t have to travel, stay off the roads. If you do have to travel, exercise extreme caution and take things slow out there.

Temperatures range from around 7° in Hamilton to around 25-29° in Clanton, Rockford, and Alex City.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds will break up some in the afternoon, giving us some much needed sunshine. Despite temperatures staying below freezing through the day, hopefully that sunshine and a northwest breeze will help melt and evaporate any icy spots on the roads. Highs range from the teens near Hamilton to the upper 20s southeast of I-20/59.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming dangerously cold again. Lows Wednesday morning between 0° and 10° Wind chills between -5° and 10°. Pipes could burst and water mains could break.

WEDNESDAY: Starting out dangerously cold, but sunshine returns through the day. Any lingering slick spot on a bridge will be melted and evaporated away. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the teens and 20s Wednesday night.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Dry through most of Thursday but some cold, light rain returns Thursday late afternoon into Friday morning. Highs reach the 40s Thursday and drop back into the upper 30s Friday. At this point, the rain appears to be just that… rain; with temperatures dropping below 32° after the rain has left.

WEEKEND: Dry and incredibly cold again. Temperatures in the tens and teens Saturday morning, with highs in the 20s and 30s Saturday afternoon. Most spots stay below freezing between Friday night and Sunday mid-morning. Saturday night into Sunday morning, temperatures dip into the teens again, and climb (mercifully) above freezing by mid-day Sunday.

Storm Team 7 Day