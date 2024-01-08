MONDAY: Winds increasing through the day, with gusts exceeding 30 mph in the afternoon. Slim chance for a shower through mid-day, then showers spreading from west to east in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms become widespread tonight. While storms may not be severe in the classic sense, heavier showers and storms will be effective in transferring a substantial amount of wind energy down to the surface. A few gusts in excess of 50 mph likely, with widespread gusts exceeding 40 mph. Some trees and powerlines will likely be blown down. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding after midnight, with isolated rainfall totals exceeding 4 inches.

TUESDAY: Rain and a few thunderstorms through mid-morning, then trending drier in the afternoon. Temperatures drop through the day, from the mid 50s around midnight to the mid 40s in the afternoon. Some wraparound moisture Tuesday night could lead to some light snow showers over North and Central Alabama, but no accumulations are expected.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Dry through mid-week. Wednesday will be quite cold with highs shy of 50°, but a warmup Thursday puts highs back into the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms likely as a strong cold front pushes through the state. Ingredients look like they could be favorable for a few strong or perhaps severe thunderstorms Friday. Highs in the low 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Cold and dry air moves in behind Friday’s front. Highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.

