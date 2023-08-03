WEATHER AWARE UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON

FLOODING THREAT:

After storms exit Thursday evening, we will get a lull in thunderstorm activity, but additional upper level shortwaves will trigger re-development of storms across North and East Alabama after midnight, with storms continuing into Friday morning and early afternoon. Multiple waves of heavy rain are likely in parts of North and East Alabama that could produce rainfall totals that exceed 5″ in some communities. This could lead to some flash flooding issues.

A Flood Watch is in place for the following counties until 1 pm Friday:

Winston

Cullman

Blount

St. Clair

Calhoun

Cleburne

Lauderdale

Colbert

Franklin

Limestone

Lawrence

Madison

Morgan

Jackson

Marshall

DeKalb

These are the areas at highest risk for rapid onset flooding from multiple rounds of heavy thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday.

DAMAGING WIND THREAT:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties until 8 PM:

Lamar

Pickens

Fayette

Tuscaloosa

Walker

Jefferson

Bibb

St. Clair

Shelby

Chilton

Calhoun

Talladega

Coosa

Cleburne

Clay

Randolph

Tallapoosa

Chambers

Greene

Hale

Perry

Elmore

Autauga

Macon

Russell

Lee

A line of storms moving from north to south across the state Thursday afternoon is producing damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Some wind gusts in these storms will exceed 60 mph.

3 AM 8 AM 11 AM

After this line of storms moves south and fizzles out, we see a lull in the activity Thursday evening, but storms re-develop over Northeast Alabama after midnight Thursday night and continue into the first half of the day Friday. Some of these storms could produce wind gusts of 45-60 mph, particularly Friday morning and afternoon.

Rest Of The Forecast

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Hot and humid with a heat index as high as 107°. Highs in the low 90s. Scattered storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

NEXT WEEK: Standard early August weather on tap. Highs in the 80s and 90s with sticky air and scattered storms possible.

Storm Team 7 Day