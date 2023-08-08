TONIGHT: A passing shower or storm through 7 PM, then dry and mild. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Weather Aware Wednesday

WEDNESDAY SEVERE THREAT:

Scattered storms develop across Northwest Alabama on Wednesday and move east into the afternoon and evening. These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain that could lead to some isolated flash flooding between 10 AM and 7 PM.

Models continue to struggle mightily with the timing, intensity, and duration of these storms, but the environment across North and Central Alabama is supportive enough for damaging winds to keep a Weather Aware in place through Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Additional scattered storms are likely from midday into the evening Thursday. Highs reach the low 90s, with a heat index in the low 100s. A few isolated damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain is possible Thursday north and northeast of Birmingham, but at this time, the threat does not warrant a Weather Aware day.

Any flash flooding concerns Thursday would likely be isolated to the Tennessee Valley.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND:

Hot and sticky through the end of the week with scattered showers and storms likely. Heat index values exceed 100°, with the potential to exceed 105° Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and humid weather with scattered afternoon and evening storms continues into the first half of next week.

