1:27 a.m. | Due to damage in the area from severe overnight storms, all Hale County Schools will operate on a two hour delay on November 30

1:12 a.m. | The Tornado Warning in place for Blount County has been lifted

1:00 a.m. | A Tornado Warning is in effect for parts of Blount County until 1:30 a.m.

12:58 a.m. | Storms that passed through Eutaw brought down several trees in the area.

(CBS42.com)

12:43 a.m. | A flash flood warning for parts of Jefferson and Shelby Counties is in effect until 3:45 a.m.

WEATHER ALERT

Our environment overnight continues to support severe weather mainly along and west of I-65. Damaging winds and tornadoes remain possible, and a new tornado watch is in place for most of West and Central Alabama until 6 am Wednesday.

Additionally, multiple rounds of heavy rain will be capable of flash flooding overnight tonight across much of Central Alabama.

Please remain alert to the weather overnight by using a NOAA weather radio and continue to monitor CBS 42 for frequent updates.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures fall through the day as a cold front moves south of the area. Temperatures hit the 40s by late afternoon as dry air filters in from the north.

THURSDAY: Another cold day. We’ll start out the morning around freezing, and only warm to the low 50s despite ample sunshine.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Temperatures trend up as we round out the week, and showers return to the forecast as we head into the weekend, but no heavy rain or severe weather is in the forecast.