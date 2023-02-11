Weather Alert Day Thursday:

SEVERE STORMS LIKELY: A dynamic setup for severe weather will set up across the state of Alabama on Thursday, and severe weather is looking increasingly likely sometime Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

A strong cold front will move across the Deep South Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. For those Ahead of that cold front, storms will develop in a warm and unstable airmass. These storms could be strong to severe.

Our airmass in Alabama will be destabilized enough to support strong updrafts and severe storms regardless of exact timing of storms Thursday, although we think a faster front and faster storms that take advantage of daytime heating would put us at most risk, even an overnight event would have sufficient unstable air to support severe weather.

A strong low-level jetstream overhead will drastically increase wind shear in the atmosphere, supporting rotating supercell thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

It’s time to start thinking about preparations for severe weather now. Take time this week before storms arrive to go over your safety plans and make sure you know what to do if severe weather impacts you. We’ll continue to keep you informed here at CBS 42 on air and online.

The Rest Of The Forecast:

TONIGHT: Rain, which will be heavy at times, continues overnight. Temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s. Wind gusting as high as 40 mph across East Alabama. Some brief changeover from cold rain to wintry mix is possible in the higher elevations of East Alabama, but accumulations are not expected at this time.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Staying cool and dry Sunday, but temperatures trend up through the week. Highs return to the 60s Monday and Tuesday. We stay dry through Tuesday afternoon, but rain returns to the forecast by Tuesday evening.

WEDNESDAY: A few scattered showers and storms possible, but no severe weather Wednesday. Highs approaching 70°.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Another cold snap behind Thursday’s cold front brings highs back down into the 40s Friday. Expect a breezy and cold day. Temperatures slowly trend back up into the weekend, with highs reaching the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday.

