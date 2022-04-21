It is mostly cloudy with a few stray showers this morning across Central Alabama. It is not as cold with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Today: The upper-level wave/disturbance will move east of Alabama today. We will see sunshine returning this afternoon along with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.





Tonight: It will be clear, cool, and comfortable. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will have some beautiful weather as an area of high pressure sits northeast of Alabama. This will block any weather systems from moving across the Southeast U.S., so we will be sunny and pleasant. It will become warmer as southerly winds persist across the state. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be parked off the East Coast on Saturday. This will continue to bring us warmer southerly winds and it will become a little more humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Sunday will become mostly sunny as a cold front moves toward Alabama late in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. This will be perfect weather for the Talladega Races, the Stallions game on Saturday evening and the Barons games all Weekend!





Next Week Outlook: A cold front will move into Alabama on Monday. We will start dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into Central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. They are not expected to be severe. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning with more showers and a few storms. Then we will become mostly sunny on Tuesday with cooler highs in the mid 70s. An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. Wednesday through Friday. We will be mostly sunny, dry, and warm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s each day.