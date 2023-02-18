TONIGHT: Cool and dry. Clouds increase through the night. Lows in the 30s.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Temperatures continue to trend up through the start of next week. Highs reach the 60s Sunday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky, and some spots hit the 70s on Monday. Rain could move in after midnight Monday night, but the day looks to stay dry.

TUESDAY: Off and on showers. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from trace amounts up to an inch. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be warm and breezy. Highs will reach the 80s by the afternoon. An upper-level shortwave moves across the mid-south on Wednesday.

Models continue to show storms north and west of us as we head into the late afternoon and evening, but for most of us, it will be a windy day with a slight chance for a shower or storm. For those Northwest of I-59, we’ll continue to monitor things closely to see exactly how this next round of storms will evolve, but for now it appears the higher threat of severe weather should remain over the Tennessee Valley and North Mississippi.

Regardless of where the storms go, it will be a windy day with a strong low-level jet overhead. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph in some spots.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A rogue shower or two is possible, but generally dry and mild through the end of the work week. Highs in the 70s and perhaps a few 80s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday looks warm and dry, but we could have another chance at some rain by Sunday.

Storm Team 7 Day