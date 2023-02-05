A chilly start Sunday morning followed by warmer weather during the afternoon as highs reach the lower 60s. Otherwise, dry along with a mix of sun and clouds.
NEXT WEEK: The dry pattern continues through Tuesday. Temperatures will trend warmer, with highs approaching 70° by mid-week. Wednesday into Thursday, moisture returns and a round of rain with storms are likely by Wednesday evening. At this point, we are not expecting a significant severe or flood threat, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.
Dry and cooler weather returns next weekend.
