A chilly start Sunday morning followed by warmer weather during the afternoon as highs reach the lower 60s. Otherwise, dry along with a mix of sun and clouds.

NEXT WEEK: The dry pattern continues through Tuesday. Temperatures will trend warmer, with highs approaching 70° by mid-week. Wednesday into Thursday, moisture returns and a round of rain with storms are likely by Wednesday evening. At this point, we are not expecting a significant severe or flood threat, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.

Dry and cooler weather returns next weekend.

Storm Team 7 Day