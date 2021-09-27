Warmer and mostly dry weather on tap this week | Central AL Forecast

Got to enjoy another great day of sunshine outside in Central AL! Dry conditions prevails across the Deep South — afternoon highs today were still fairly warm with many places reaching into the middle 80s. This trend looks to be holding for the long-term this week as dry conditions persist…

For tonight, we will be mostly clear and not quite as cool. Lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Calm winds, no chance of rain.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring back the southerly winds and that will slowly make it more humid. We will be mostly sunny and warmer each day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.





There will be weak upper-level wave that will move across Alabama on Thursday. When that is combined with high humidity levels, we could see a stray shower or two. Otherwise, most of you will be dry and partly cloudy. It will be warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

The area of high pressure will build back over us on Friday. This will bring in some drier air and keep the rain away. It will be a partly cloudy, warm, and humid day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay across Alabama on Saturday. We will stay partly cloudy, warm and a little humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s. The ridge may weaken just enough on Sunday to allow for a stray shower or two to pop-up. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

