TONIGHT: Mild and breezy. Winds will die down some this evening, but a few gusts over 20 mph will remain possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Likely record warmth again on Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will still be a little breezy, but nowhere near as windy as Wednesday. Gusts around 20 mph. Rain chances are slim through the day, but a few showers will be possible by late afternoon into the overnight.

FRIDAY: A few showers in the morning but drying out through the day. Cooler, with highs in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Mild and comfortable through the weekend. Highs in the mid 70s. A few passing showers are possible, but neither day will be a washout by any means. Many spots will stay dry.

NEXT WEEK: Models are struggling some with the long term forecast, but expect above average temperatures to continue. We’ll have a chance of storms Monday, and again at the end of the week, but it’s too early to know with any confidence about any severe weather threats.

Storm Team 7 Day