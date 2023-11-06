MONDAY-THURSDAY: Warm and dry weather continues through the first half of this week. High temperatures will reach the 70s and low 80s each afternoon under a sunny sky. By Thursday evening, clouds begin to build and a few showers will be possible after midnight Thursday night.

FRIDAY: A cold front approaches the state, bringing with it a decent chance at measurable rainfall. Rain showers move through the state through the day Friday, with rainfall totals between a quarter and three quarters of an inch on average across Central Alabama. This won’t end the drought, but it’s the first step we’ve seen in the right direction in three months. There’s also good indication we may be finally swinging over into a rainier pattern through the second half of November.

VETERANS DAY WEEKEND: Some question remains as to the potential of some lingering rain through the weekend, but it will certainly be cooler. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s through Veterans Day weekend.

