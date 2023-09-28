THURSDAY NIGHT: Comfortable and cool overnight. Lows dip into the 60s by midnight. Low to mid 60s at sunrise Friday morning under a clear sky.

FRIDAY: Remaining dry and mild across the state. Lots of sunshine with high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s.

FOOTBALL FORECASTS:

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Weather looks lovely for week 4 of high school football across Alabama both for Thursday and Friday games. Both evenings will feature a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling from the upper 70s to the low 70s through the game.

JACKSONVILLE STATE – Jax State is on the road for a Thursday night game against Sam Houston. The weather looks hot and dry in Huntsville, Texas for the Gamecocks, with temperatures near 90° at kickoff, falling through the 80s into the second half.

AUBURN – Number one Georgia visits the Plains on Saturday afternoon. It will be sunny and quite warm, with temperatures near 90° through the first half of the game, falling into the 80s for the second half. This game can be watched on CBS 42 at 2:30 pm Saturday, and be sure to keep up with Dee Jackson and the sports team as they cover the latest rendition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry this week.

ALABAMA – Alabama faces an SEC road test in Starkville as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. The weather will be more forgiving by the 8 pm kickoff, with temperatures falling into the 70s through the game.

UAB – The Blazers see their first ever AAC conference game this week as they hit the road to take on Tulane in New Orleans. The weather on the Louisiana Gulf Coast will be warm, and perhaps a bit breezy with highs in the 80s and a northeast wind climbing as high as 20 mph. That could impact the kicking game!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Sunny and dry conditions continue into the weekend. With the prolonged dry stretch continuing, highs reach the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated 90° are possible.

FLASH DROUGHT DEVELOPMENT: The prolonged warm, sunny, and dry stretch we’re forecasting is expected to lead to something called “flash drought”. NOAA defines flash drought as:

(T)he rapid onset or intensification of drought. It is set in motion by lower-than-normal rates of precipitation, accompanied by abnormally high temperatures, winds, and radiation. Together, these changes in weather can rapidly alter the local climate. Drought.gov

The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted North and Central Alabama for the likelihood for rapid onset drought conditions next week.

Conditions across the state are already dry. The vast majority of Alabama is carrying a fairly hefty rainfall deficit for the past 30 days, and in this week’s drought monitor, over 75% of the state was in at least the lowest drought category of Abnormally Dry (D0). Parts of South Alabama and Northeast Alabama were already in Moderate Drought (D1), and much of the Gulf Coast had reached Severe Drought (D2) with a couple of pockets of Extreme Drought (D3).

We expect drought conditions to fairly rapidly expand and worsen across the state over the next 14 days as warm, sunny, and dry conditions continue across the state.

No meaningful rain is forecast in Alabama for the next 7 days, with our next chance at any rain at all not coming until next Friday at the earliest. Long term, there’s a decent signal that we transition to a rainier pattern. The Climate Prediction Center notes that the 3 month stretch of October, November, and December are likely to be wetter than normal across Alabama, but short term drought intensification is incredibly likely through early to mid October.

