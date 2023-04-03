TONIGHT: Any isolated storms that popped up should come to an end by around 10 pm. Mild, with lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: We get a break from the rain Tuesday, with clouds decreasing through the day. Temperatures rocket back up into the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon. The first half of Wednesday should be dry and warm, with highs in the 80s again. An approaching cold front could trigger some showers and storms as early as mid-afternoon, especially northwest of Birmingham. Rain chances increase overnight Wednesday as the front moves into Alabama.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Wednesday’s front will stall across Alabama as we round out the week. As it does so, small scale disturbances in the upper-air flow will provide lift to generate additional rounds of rain and storms.

At this point, no day stands out as a washout, but no day necessarily looks totally dry either. On any given day, potential would exist for training storms to produce some locally heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding, particularly in areas with poor drainage. However, with streamflows in Central Alabama running around normal for this time of year, and no particular day standing out as a heavy rain producer over the area, we’ll only mention a minor flooding threat for now. We’re forecasting a fairly widespread 1-3″ of rain across Alabama through the next 7 days, but it’s feasible isolated spots could get more than that depending on how storms interact along the stalled front through the second half of the week.

Temperatures will dip quite a bit during this period, with highs dipping from the upper 60s Thursday to the low to mid 60s Friday into the weekend.

Storm Team 7 Day