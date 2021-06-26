Very Humid with Spotty Showers Tomorrow, Monday & Tuesday | Central AL Forecast

Spotty afternoon showers have developed today across the Eastern half of Alabama — luckily none of which have produced any significant lightning. Great news for everyone who decided to take advantage of a summer Saturday afternoon at the pool or the lake! We stay warm & muggy tonight with a quiet summer evening expected across the region…





For tomorrow, expect slightly more coverage of afternoon showers & maybe a few thunderstorms. Rain chances tomorrow for all of us in Central AL are a little higher at 40%. Expect very muggy conditions for most of the afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to 90°. Light SE winds at 5 to 10 mph.





Meanwhile, across the Pacific Northwest, an intense heat wave is beginning to develop. A largely anomalous upper-level ridge is now parking itself over British Columbia & Washington. Excessive Heat Warnings are currently in effect for the entire state of Washington, a large majority of Oregon, and parts of Idaho & Northern California.





Extreme high temperatures are expected in the region for tomorrow, Monday, & Tuesday. Places like Portland, Yakima, Kennewick, & Spokane will see temperatures soar to the 100s & 110s — likely breaking all-time records for the area.







For more information on how extreme heat waves are linked to climate change, click the link below:

Elsewhere in the tropics, we now have two areas labeled by the National Hurricane Center worth watching. The first is a tropical wave tracking West through the Central Atlantic, which now has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. We also have another area much closer to home a couple-hundred miles South of Bermuda. This disturbance also has a low, 10% chance of development. We’ll keep an eye on both over the next week.





Meanwhile, back here at home for next week, expect increasing chances of rain each day as more tropical moisture gets carried into the region starting Wednesday. Near-average temperatures for late-June are expected to continue next week, as no well-defined upper-level features will develop over the area. For us, that means continuing lows near 70°, highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.





That’s all for now…stay in touch with me on social media! You can always find the latest on our forecast in Central AL on Twitter by following me, @GriffinHardyWX. You can always reach out to me with forecast questions anytime by sending an e-mail to ghardy@cbs42.com.