Unsettled weather tomorrow & Wednesday along a stalled front. Cooler air comes back Thursday night | Central AL Forecast

Our weather turned a bit gloomy outside for Labor Day with mostly cloudy skies & passing showers & thundershowers. This is all thanks to a stalling cold front expected to bring us more spotty showers & storms over the next 2 days…

For tonight, most of the activity on radar should fade away, & we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will remain warm & very muggy conditions will continue for the most part, as our cold front struggles to push most of that soupy air to the South. Expect morning lows in the upper 60s/lower 70s tomorrow.

For tomorrow, we’re once again expecting a hodge-podge of clouds, pockets of sun, & spotty showers & storms. Once again, this stalling front will be the main culprit. While we’re not expecting a wash-out, we have a decent 30 to 40% chance of seeing some brief wet weather. Of course, as with any late-summer storm, brief downpours & frequent lightning will be possible. Fortunately, no organized severe weather is expected. Afternoon highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s. This trend is expected to hold heading into Wednesday as well with more of the same expected.

By Thursday afternoon, we will get another push of cooler, drier air from the North which will finally push our soupy airmass down South towards the Gulf coast. We are expecting rain chances to dwindle by late-Thursday, as well as a much cooler start to our day Friday morning. We are forecasting morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday — another crisp, refreshing start to our weekend, just like last week! Should shape up to be a gorgeous few days Friday, Saturday, & Sunday with lots of sunshine & near-average temperatures. That means afternoon highs remaining in the 80s.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!