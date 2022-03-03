It is clear and cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. Jackets needed now, but you will not need it later.

Today will continue to be gorgeous, sunny, and warmer as the area of high pressure stays over Louisiana and Mississippi. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon. This warm weather will allow for more of the trees to start to bloom. Get ready for your allergies to start kicking in.





Tonight, we will be mostly clear and not as cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Friday will be another pleasant day with more sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. We will have a high temperature around 80°.





Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama this weekend, and that will bring back the southerly winds. This will continue to bring in the unseasonably warm temperatures, but it will also increase the moisture in the air. We will become partly cloudy on Saturday with high temperatures around 80°. Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm and a tad more humid, so we could see a stray shower pop up in the afternoon mainly over far western Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. This is great for the first weekend of March.

Next Week Outlook: Unfortunately, more active, and stormy weather returns next week. We are going with a Weather Aware on Monday since some of the storms could be strong at times.

We will have only a few showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday with much cooler high temperatures in the 60s. Rain will return on Thursday into Friday. The old front retreats back north as a warm front on Thursday with rain, and then pushes through as a cold front on Friday. Temperatures will stay in the 60s.