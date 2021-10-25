Temps falling quickly tonight! Quiet tomorrow & Wednesday, Storms early Thursday | Central AL Forecast

Our first cold front of the week has now swept through Central Alabama, and the sky has begun clearing out across West Alabama late this afternoon. Temperatures will fall quickly after sunset tonight as cooler air rushes in from the North, and we’re tracking a round of strong to possibly severe storms early Thursday morning…

For tonight, expect a clearing sky with chilly, breezy conditions. Sunset time in Birmingham is 6:01 pm, sunrise tomorrow at 7:01 am. Temperatures falling into the 50s after 10 pm, morning lows in the 40s tomorrow. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph. No chance of rain.





For tomorrow, we’re looking at a gorgeous, albeit cool day with lots of sunshine. Staying breezy — North winds persist at 10 mph. Sunset time tomorrow in Birmingham is 6:00 pm. Highs tomorrow in the middle to upper 60s, some spots like Tuscaloosa reaching 70°. No chance of rain.





For Wednesday, clouds will be increasing ahead of our next storm system. However, the rain chances are now not expected to move in until after midnight Thursday morning. So, expect our weather to stay dry and mild for Wednesday. Morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, afternoon highs in the lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Only a 10% chance of rain during the day.





Our next storm system arrives early Thursday morning, with an elevated risk of severe weather along the Gulf Coast South of the warm front. This will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms into our area Thursday morning, some of which could be capable of brief strong winds.





It’s still somewhat uncertain exactly how far North this warm front will go…this will play a big factor in how high our severe threat will be Thursday. The overall risk of severe weather on Wednesday increases as you travel South of that warm front, with a Slight Risk (2/5) near places like Gulfport, New Orleans, Mobile, Baton Rouge, etc. We do not yet have a traditional severe weather outlook for Thursday, as those are not available from the Storm Prediction Center farther than three days in advance. We’ll be watching for this update when it comes out tomorrow.





For now, our overall risk for severe weather Thursday morning is LOW. If we do see any rogue storms develop, the main timeframe will be from roughly 4 am to 11 am Thursday. Our main concern will be from heavy rain and strong winds, while the risk of tornadoes and large hail remains low at this time. Above all else, be prepared for a soggy morning commute Thursday!

By Thursday afternoon, our window for possible severe weather will come to an end, but lingering showers and cloudy skies are expected to persist for the rest of the evening Thursday, and for most of the day Friday on the backside of the storm. Cooler temperatures will once again move in behind the storm as well — we’re expecting temperatures to remain in the 50s all day long Friday.







For your Halloween weekend, we’re expecting quiet conditions overall — some clouds Saturday, lots of sunshine Sunday afternoon, and a clear sky Sunday night. Temperatures will feel very seasonable for the end of October: lows in the 40s, highs in the 60s. Enjoy it!

