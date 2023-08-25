FRIDAY EVENING AND NIGHT: Isolated showers and storms possible through around 8 pm, then warm and muggy. Temperatures in the 90s through 7 pm, falling through the 80s overnight. Low temperatures in the mid 70 before sunrise Saturday morning. Some patchy fog is possible after 9 pm.

WEEKEND: The heat continues into the weekend. Highs in the upper 90s, with a few spots reaching triple digits on Saturday. The heat index will climb between 105° and 110° Saturday and close to 105° Sunday. We’ll keep a slim chance in the forecast for an afternoon or early evening downpour, but the odds of your backyard being affected are low.

TROPICS: We’re going to have to keep an eye on the Gulf as we enter next week. A broad area of low pressure near Central America has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm next week as it moves north into the Gulf. A cold front moves through the south by the middle of next week, so the highest chances for tropical impacts from this system appear to be across Florida and Georgia, but we’ll continue to track it and let you know if this changes. No storm has formed yet, so the forecast will be more fluid until next week.

NEXT WEEK: That aforementioned cold front is something we’re really looking forward to next week. That will bring the chance for some scattered showers and storms, and more importantly drop our temperatures a good bit. Highs will be in the 80s by the middle of the week, with drier air making that feel more comfortable. That drier air will also allow morning lows to dip below 70°.

