Sunny & Hot Tomorrow; Stormy Week Ahead | Central AL Forecast

5:30 pm | Scattered showers, isolated storms bubbling up across Chilton & Coosa Counties. Tracking NW towards Birmingham. Expect a few showers within the next hour. #alwx @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/P0RiKp8HHX — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) June 27, 2021

Another afternoon with pop-up showers & storms across Central AL. Afternoon temperatures reached into the upper 80s & low 90s. Staying quiet for the rest of our Sunday night, with warm & muggy conditions persisting into tomorrow morning. Light SE winds at 3 to 5 mph.





For tomorrow, expect another hot & muggy summer afternoon. More sunshine than not expected–very low chance of pop up showers at just 10%. Afternoon highs in the low 90s, heat index in the mid 90s. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph.









In the tropics, we have TWO separate areas of interest labeled by the National Hurricane Center…one that’s started developing rather quickly South of Bermuda & a few hundred miles East of the Carolinas. As of right now, this wave has a 50% chance of development over the next 2-5 days. While the odds are somewhat favorable for it to become a depression, forecast guidance does NOT have this system becoming anything more than a tropical storm.

Further out in the Atlantic, we are continuing to watch a tropical wave track West across the Central Atlantic. This area has a lower chance of development overall, and thankfully is a much greater distance away from the homeland than our first wave. We’re watching it, but it doesn’t appear to pose any threat to us anytime soon.

For the upcoming week, once we get past tomorrow, rain chances are higher than normal for Tuesday through Friday. Scattered afternoon showers & storms are likely, especially for Thursday & Friday, with prevailing South winds pushing deep tropical moisture into the region. Plan on holding onto your rain jackets & umbrellas for the week ahead!

For our Independence Day Weekend, there is a chance we could see a cold front push through the region Saturday afternoon, leading to a chance of rain in the morning followed by dry conditions Saturday night. We will also possibly see a slight drop in temperatures Saturday afternoon & Saturday night. That trend continues into Sunday morning lows expected in the upper 60s. More sunshine than not expected for the 4th of July on Sunday.

That’s all for now…stay in touch with me on social media! You can always find the latest on our forecast in Central AL on Twitter by following me, @GriffinHardyWX. You can always reach out to me with forecast questions anytime by sending an e-mail to ghardy@cbs42.com.