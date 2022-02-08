It is a mostly clear and cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Grab your coat as you head out today.

An area of high pressure will build the Southeast U.S. today in the wake of the cold front. Expect a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be right where they should be this time of year in the mid to upper 50s.





Tonight, will be clear and cold. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s.

The area of high pressure will move just to the east of Alabama on Wednesday. This will bring in southwest winds, and that will help to warm us up with more sunshine. High temperatures will get into the lower 60s.

The tail-end of a weak and dry cold front will move through on Thursday morning. This will not have an impact on our weather. The area of high pressure will build back over us, and we will stay sunny. High temperatures will remain in the lower 60s.





Friday will stay dry and sunny as the high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will be a little warmer as southerly winds return across the state. High temperatures will rise into the mid 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will become partly cloudy ahead of a cold front. This will will not have any moisture to work with, so we will stay dry. It will still be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the lower 60s. It will turn MUCH colder on Sunday in the wake of the cold front. There will be some clouds in the morning and possibly a sprinkle or a few flurries. Then we will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures only in the upper 40s. This will be a COLD Super Bowl Sunday across central Alabama.

