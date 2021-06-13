Summer Storms Subsiding. Hot & Steamy Tomorrow, Cooler Later This Week | Central AL Forecast

Another round of severe thunderstorms rolled through much of West Alabama again this afternoon…some of which produced occasional 60 mph wind gusts. It’s been roughly a week straight of rain for West Alabama…some spots have picked up 7 to 8″ of rain over the past week.

For tonight, all of our afternoon storms will subside after sunset, and we’ll stay partly cloudy & muggy for the rest of the night. Overnight lows expected in the lower 70s for most. Calm winds.





For tomorrow, afternoon rain chances will in large part subside across Central Alabama. The majority of us will only see sunshine & a few clouds. Under the summer sun, however, it will be VERY HOT in the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 90s, and in the humidity, feels-like temperatures will reach the upper 90s tomorrow afternoon. Stay hydrated!





Heading into the upcoming week, a strong upper-level ridge is expected to form over the Rocky Mountains, likely bringing record high temperatures to the Four Corners region out West. For us in Alabama, this means lower afternoon rain chances & lower humidity, as upper-level winds shift to the Northwest. Expect the humidity to start easing off a bit by Tuesday, then bordering on comfortable for Wednesday/Thursday.





Temperatures will also slightly drop a bit to more comfortable levels later in the week. We’re expecting highs in the mid to upper 80s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Rain chances are negligible next week beyond Tuesday.





In the tropics, we’re now watching TWO areas of interest…the most prominent of which is in the Western Gulf of Mexico, also-known-as the Bay of Campeche. An area of low pressure is expected to gradually consolidate & become more organized as the upcoming week goes on. Right now, it has a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days. There is also another broad area being watched by the National Hurricane Center for development off the Carolina Coast. At this time, however, this area has a LOW overall chance of development.





That’s all for now…stay in touch with me on social media! You can always find the latest on our forecast in Central AL on Twitter by following me, @GriffinHardyWX. You can always reach out to me with forecast questions anytime by sending an e-mail to ghardy@cbs42.com.