Summer Storms Return Tomorrow, Very Hot Week Ahead | Central AL Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Much drier conditions right now compared to yesterday across Central Alabama — just another hot August this Sunday.  Watching a big cluster of severe storms develop farther North across parts of Missouri & Wisconsin — a weak upper-level trough is providing the lift in the atmosphere necessary for severe weather.  This stays to our North tonight, before pop up storms make a comeback tomorrow…

For tonight, expect to see a partly cloudy sky most of the night with warm & muggy conditions persisting.  No chance of rain expected — calm winds, temperatures remaining in the 70s.

For tomorrow, deeper Gulf of Mexico moisture is expected to lift Northward into the region, increasing our humidity to oppressive levels & bringing the heat index well into the 100s for most places in Central Alabama.  Good chance of afternoon showers & thunderstorms — 60% here in Birmingham.  As always with summer storms, any of them can likely produce brief heavy rain & frequent lightning, but no organized severe weather is expected.  Light South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

For the rest of the week ahead, the subtropical ridge takes over our weather & keeps classic “summer mode” going, through at least Friday.  This means afternoon highs in the 90s, heat indices into the 100s, and good chances of afternoon showers & storms.  Same storms as usual — heavy rain, frequent lightning possible.  Morning lows staying in the 70s as very muggy to oppressive humidity prevails.

Some small changes in the tropics compared to yesterday — we now have two areas of interest instead of three.  These two tropical waves have a medium chance of development (40 to 60%).  Fortunately for us, these two areas are currently at least 5 to 6 days’ travel away from possibly impacting the US, so for now it’s just something to watch.  That being said, both of these areas have a decent chance of becoming Tropical Storm Fred.  Stay tuned.

SUNDAY EVENING 7 DAY FORECAST:

That’s all for now!  Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES