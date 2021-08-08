Summer Storms Return Tomorrow, Very Hot Week Ahead | Central AL Forecast

Much drier conditions right now compared to yesterday across Central Alabama — just another hot August this Sunday. Watching a big cluster of severe storms develop farther North across parts of Missouri & Wisconsin — a weak upper-level trough is providing the lift in the atmosphere necessary for severe weather. This stays to our North tonight, before pop up storms make a comeback tomorrow…

For tonight, expect to see a partly cloudy sky most of the night with warm & muggy conditions persisting. No chance of rain expected — calm winds, temperatures remaining in the 70s.

For tomorrow, deeper Gulf of Mexico moisture is expected to lift Northward into the region, increasing our humidity to oppressive levels & bringing the heat index well into the 100s for most places in Central Alabama. Good chance of afternoon showers & thunderstorms — 60% here in Birmingham. As always with summer storms, any of them can likely produce brief heavy rain & frequent lightning, but no organized severe weather is expected. Light South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

For the rest of the week ahead, the subtropical ridge takes over our weather & keeps classic “summer mode” going, through at least Friday. This means afternoon highs in the 90s, heat indices into the 100s, and good chances of afternoon showers & storms. Same storms as usual — heavy rain, frequent lightning possible. Morning lows staying in the 70s as very muggy to oppressive humidity prevails.

Some small changes in the tropics compared to yesterday — we now have two areas of interest instead of three. These two tropical waves have a medium chance of development (40 to 60%). Fortunately for us, these two areas are currently at least 5 to 6 days’ travel away from possibly impacting the US, so for now it’s just something to watch. That being said, both of these areas have a decent chance of becoming Tropical Storm Fred. Stay tuned.

SUNDAY EVENING 7 DAY FORECAST:

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!