Summer Storms Dominate the Forecast | Central AL Forecast

Getting more summerlike by the day in Central Alabama…temperatures this afternoon have warmed up considerably compared to our Memorial Day Weekend. Highs today got into the mid & upper 80s, which is roughly where highs will stay for at least the next week. The big thing in the forecast is increasing chances of rain, starting as early as this evening…

For tonight, scattered showers are possible over most of Central AL. Those that do see rain could see it turn briefly heavy at times, but thunderstorms are not likely. Otherwise, expect to see a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain in Birmingham at 40%.





For tomorrow, most of us in West Alabama can expect scattered showers & storms, especially during the afternoon. This is where rain chances tomorrow are highest at 60%. Chances decrease as you travel farther East across our viewing area. As it is now the summertime, showers & storms can pop up in essentially random locations, which means some will see heavy rain, others will see nothing. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds & sun, high humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80s.





For the rest of this week, daily chances of rain will remain high, mostly thanks to prevailing South winds. For us, that means a steady stream of Gulf moisture & humidity to fuel pop-up thunderstorms every day for the next 5 days. Chances of rain for all of us after tomorrow will vary between 40 and 60 percent for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday. At this time, no organized severe weather is expected. That doesn’t mean, however, that these popcorn storms won’t be capable of heavy rain & gusty winds. Keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans over the weekend.





As far as our temperatures go, with our current forecasted pattern, our highs & lows will NOT be moving around very much over the next 7 days. We’ll stay near average levels for early June…that means highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s for the foreseeable future.

