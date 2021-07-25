Summer Storms Continue Tomorrow, Very Hot Week Ahead | Central AL Forecast

For tonight, expect it to stay very muggy and warm all night long with temperatures in the mid 70s. Mostly clear sky, some patchy fog is possible early Monday morning before sunrise. No chance of rain overnight. Calm winds.





For tomorrow, rain coverage will be slightly higher than what we saw earlier today — 40% chance of rain areawide. As usual, pop up storms will be capable of very heavy rain & strong gusty winds. When we’re not seeing rain, it will be very hot with temperatures in the 90s plus very high humidity. Both of these factors together will bring the heat index into the low 100s across the area. Remember to drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks from the sunshine.





In the tropics, we are still keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off the Atlantic coast of Florida. This cluster of showers & storms has a 50% chance of development over the next 2 to 5 days. However, this will not impact Alabama in any measurable way. Our forecast will remain hot & steamy into the coming week…

As tropical moisture deepens a bit more heading into Tuesday, we’ll see better coverage of afternoon showers & storms. Rain chances for all of us go up to 60% Tuesday afternoon. That should be the wettest day we see this week, as a strong upper-level ridge forms over the Great Plains…





The “heat dome” expected to develop over the Central Great Plains will cause high temperatures to soar over a large portion of the nation’s midsection, with many places in states like Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas possibly reaching 100° without the humidity factored in. We’ll also be under the influence of this ridge this week, albeit to a slightly lesser degree. Nevertheless, we’re forecasting highs in the mid 90s Wednesday through Friday, with a heat index possibly in the middle to upper 100s. Be on the lookout for possible Heat Advisories to be issued by the National Weather Service.





That’s all for now…stay in touch with me on social media! You can always find the latest on our forecast in Central AL on Twitter by following me, @GriffinHardyWX. You can always reach out to me with forecast questions anytime by sending an e-mail to ghardy@cbs42.com.