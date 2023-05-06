TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry, and warm. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Chance for a passing shower before midnight mainly west of I-65.

SUNDAY: Dry in the morning, warm and humid in the afternoon with a chance for a few scattered storms by late afternoon and early evening. Highs in the mid 80s. A passing shower or storm possible overnight, then numerous storms likely between 3 AM and 9 AM Monday morning. Lows in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: It’s a wash, rinse, and repeat forecast through the week, with warm and humid weather through the week with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. On any given day, any one spot has the chance for a heavy downpour, but rain coverage each day will be uneven and spotty. This is very much a summertime kind of forecast for us. Most spots will average around an inch of rain, but some spots may exceed 3 inches while others get less than a quarter inch.

