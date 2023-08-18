FRIDAY NIGHT: Not quite as cool as the past couple of nights. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

SATURDAY: Warm and dry. Lots of sunshine. Highs in the low 90s. A few spots may top out a hair shy of the 90° mark. A seasonable evening, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Getting hotter and more humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s, with a heat index in the low 100s. Sunny again. A warm, muggy evening, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: An upper-air high builds in from the west next week, bringing incredibly hot and dry weather. No rain is expected, and while some tropical development in the Gulf is possible next week, the upper air high will steer any tropical activity well south of Alabama. High temperatures in the upper 90s and a few low 100s. Heat index values climb as high as 110°.

