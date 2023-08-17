TONIGHT: Relatively cool and comfortable. Evening temperatures dip into the 70s, with overnight lows dropping into the 60s again.

FRIDAY: Getting a bit warmer to round out the week. More dry weather and sunshine. Temperatures climb into the low 90s for most of Central Alabama in the afternoon, but a few spots might top out at 88-89°. Not quite as cool Friday evening but still comfortable, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Getting toasty again as we head into the weekend. Highs in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday, with the stickiness creeping back into Central Alabama to round out this week. The heat index will climb near to or exceed 100° both Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We’re really hard-pressed to find any real significant chances for rain in the forecast anytime soon. The next 10+ days look quite dry. The heat will be the big story next week, with highs reaching the upper 90s yet again, and perhaps a few spots reaching the century mark. If we see any rain next week, it would likely be in the back half of the week, but substantial rain-makers aren’t in the forecast anytime soon.



Storm Team 7 Day